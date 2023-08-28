INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot on I-465 on the south side Sunday night.

According to ISP, dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 9:50 p.m. It happened at mile marker 52.8 near the Emerson Avenue exit.

A state trooper found an adult male suffering from an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. He applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and provided aid until Indianapolis EMS and the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital.

While the investigation is in its early stages, detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident along the interstate.

Indiana State Police investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or captured video to contact them.