INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state trooper discovered 154 pounds of cocaine in a routine traffic stop on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police.

The driver, Onkar Singh, has been arrested on drug charges and transported to the Marion County jail.

Officers stated that the 43-year-old Singh was stopped Friday at 2:30 p.m. for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop the officer noticed signs of criminal activity and requested a K9 be sent to investigate. K9 Cole did an open-air sniff, and alerted police of the narcotics.

The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.

“This significant drug seizure is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section,” said Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson. “They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana.”