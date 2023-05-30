INDIANAPOLIS — At 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, someone fired at least six shots into a home in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue in Irvington.

Neighbors said this is the third time this year they’ve heard gunfire at the duplex.

“We’ve had somebody die from an accidental shooting there that was well documented last winter,” said Pat Adair as he sat on his front porch across the street. “We’ve had gunshots twice around four thirty in the morning over the last ten days and just general traffic in and out of that house. It seems like there are younger kids, older kids, it doesn’t pass the eye test, it looks like folks are up to no good.”

Neighbors said a woman rented half the double for her three teenage sons, but doesn’t live there.

“We have a neighbor that is very close to where we live that is just inviting a lot of trouble,” said Christina Moore. “There’s been gun violence, a young man lost his life earlier this year which is tragic and completely avoidable in our neighbors’ home and there’s been drive-by shootings like five houses from where I live. That’s shocking and basically unacceptable.”

In February, 17-year-old James Johnson III was visiting the teen brothers living at the house and was upstairs playing video games when a gun went off.

Johnson was killed, IMPD Homicide detectives know who was in the room and no one has been charged in the case.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the teenagers said that the youth who was wounded today suffered “a graze wound” and that she did not know who targeted her house with gunfire.

“This is Irvington, where we are accepting of all types. In a neighborhood like this you really gotta push the edge of the envelope to draw attention,” said Adair. “But this is absolutely out of control.”

Others agreed.

“Suddenly it seems like it’s okay to come with your guns and shoot at each other and then innocent people are getting caught in the middle of that,” said Moore. “That is not Irvington and we’re coming together as a community. Wish those people well but take the drama elsewhere and get better.”

The woman and her sons packed up the bed of a pickup truck and departed with personal items Tuesday afternoon.

When the family returned home, it found an eviction notice at the front door.