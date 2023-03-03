RUSHVILLE, Ind. — An inmate at the Rush County Jail died early Friday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police.

ISP said 45-year-old Michele Britt, of Rushville, was found unresponsive in the jail shortly before 1 a.m. Once she was found, staff provided Britt with immediate medical care, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Police did not provide further details. An investigation into Britt’s death is ongoing.

It is normal practice for state police to investigate inmate deaths at correctional facilities.