Information on convicted sex offender sought by Marion County Sheriff

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Freeman (photo provided by Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a convicted sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Donald Freeman for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Authorities said Freeman was convicted of Rape in 2001 and is considered a “sexually violent predator.”

Anyone with information on Freeman is asked to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News