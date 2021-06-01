Information on convicted sex offender sought by Marion County Sheriff

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a convicted sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Donald Freeman for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Authorities said Freeman was convicted of Rape in 2001 and is considered a “sexually violent predator.”

Anyone with information on Freeman is asked to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.