LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Marion County woman was arrested in Lawrence this week and charged with standing within 25 feet of a police investigation, which is illegal under a new Indiana law.

Court documents show that a woman from Indianapolis was arrested Monday in Lawrence and preliminarily booked for “obstruction by encroaching on an investigation,” among other charges.

“Unlawful encroachment on an investigation” is a law passed by Indiana legislators earlier this year that gives police a 25-foot buffer to perform any of their duties.

Under the law, which was approved over the summer, a person can be arrested if they move toward police “after the law enforcement officer has ordered [them] to stop approaching.”

Now, it appears that local police are beginning to enforce the law.

A report filed by the Lawrence Police Department on Monday, Oct. 2, shows that officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. Franklin Road for an investigation.

According to the LPD report, during the investigation officers arrested a woman who was subsequently booked into jail on the following charges:

Escape, a level 5 felony,

Resisting law enforcement, a level A misdemeanor, and

Obstruction – encroaching on an investigation, a level C misdemeanor.

The charges against the woman are preliminary, and it is unclear as of this article’s publication what incident led up to her arrest. Under the media narrative section on the police report, LPD merely wrote: “resist / encrochment (sic) / escape.”

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to LPD for more information regarding the arrest. A copy of the probable cause affidavit for her arrest has also been requested.

The passage of the State’s police encroachment law was not universally praised in the Central Indiana area.

Less than two months after the bill was approved, the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit claiming that the new law prevents Hoosier law enforcement from being held accountable.

The law, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, was called a violation of constitutional rights by the ACLU, which claimed that citizens have a right to “observe and record the police.”

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.