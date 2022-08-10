Booking photo of Sheea Cheshier

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes.

Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court on report of a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021. Police located Rhodes suffering from stab wounds. Shortly after arriving at a hospital, Rhodes was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives worked with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to collect evidence. After continued investigation, detectives determined Cheshier as a suspect in the murder.

Police ask anyone with information about the death of Rhodes to call Detective Douglas Swails at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.