INDIANAPOLIS — Months after a brazen mid-afternoon shooting claimed the lives of two men on the city’s northeast side, their loved ones are still hurt, confused and hoping for answers.

The shooting happened on April 19, 2021. Just after 2 p.m. the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue for a report of a person shot, and when officers arrived, they found two victims at the scene.

IMPD said one victim was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and pronounced dead. The second victim was found on the ground next to the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The victims killed were identified by authorities as 34-year-old Clarence January and 35-year-old Savage Trent Jones. Their loved ones said the two became close friends.

Investigators with IMPD said they believe another car drove north on N. Baltimore Ave., stopping at the victim’s car. Someone inside that vehicle then fired into the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

As 11 months have passed and no arrests have been made, loved ones of the victims are hoping that the right person, who may have information on what happened, will step forward.

“Just think if it was your loved one–your son, your brother–wouldn’t you want somebody to speak up for your family? We want somebody to speak up for ours,” said Dana Black.

Black said Savage, her children’s father, loved her boys and would do anything for them. She wants whoever made the choice to take his life to know the impact they’ve had.

“It’ll be a year next month and it’s like it’s getting harder. Nothing is getting better, especially for my kids,” said Black. “He took good care of my kids. He helped me with my kid. Y’all left me a single mother. I just want answers for my boys.”

Black said her boys ask her daily what happened and if she’s heard anything. She has trouble answering the question because she doesn’t have those answers herself.

“For no reason, me and my kids are hurt. Especially my kids,” said Black. “Savage was a father, he was a son, he was a brother. He was a friend.”

Jasmine Jones said she was very close to her brother, Savage. He was also the only boy of their siblings.

“It’s been rough for me and my mom. Man, my sisters. It’s been rough,” said Jasmine. “Savage was a good guy. I still cannot believe this is happening.”

Jasmine said her brother became close with Clarence and the two began to hang out after she met Clarence in 2015.

“He was quiet, he was a working guy, you know,” she said, describing Clarence, who is originally from the Chicago area.

Last spring, Jasmine welcomed a baby girl into the world with Clarence. She was just a newborn when her dad was shot and killed.

“I look at my baby and I laugh because she brings me joy because I know God gave me her for a reason,” said Jasmine.

The two women said they know there is at least one person out there who knows what happened. They’re pleading with anyone who has information to come forward and let investigators know.

“Somebody knows something. It was what, 2 o’clock in the afternoon? A busy area, a busy street right off of 38th Street,” said Black.

Neither feel having the answer of who did this or why, will bring closure, but they hope it is a step towards healing.

“We still want to know who did it and you know, if you know what happened, just say it. Just say something,” said Jasmine.

“I need peace for my kids, for his mom. We just need peace,” said Black.

IMPD said no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or by emailing him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) anonymously. You can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or online by visiting this link. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if information provided leads to a felony arrest.