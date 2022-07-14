INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis teen is speaking out after her mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side.

Walking along a dark and rainy stretch of MLK near 33rd street last Friday night, a 39-year-old mother lost her life.

Police believe Tiffany Price was hit by two cars that fled the scene, first in the northbound lanes and then again in the southbound lanes.

“I miss and love my mom so much,” said the victim’s daughter Nevaeh Price.

Family provided picture of Tiffany Price and her daughter

15-year-old Nevaeh recalls the fun loving and goofy relationship she had with her mom Tiffany and is obviously devastated she’ll now have to grow up without her mom.

“She tried her best to be the best mom ever and that’s what she was. The way I feel is sad because you only get one mom,” said Nevaeh.

“One thing that Nevaeh said is my mom won’t be at any more of my birthdays and I wasn’t expecting her to be gone so soon and I told her none of us were,” said Theresa Bonner.

Nevaeh’s grandmother says the death has been hard for the entire family.

IMPD provided photo of suspect’s white pickup

Following the crash on MLK, police released pictures of a white Ford pickup which they later located, but so far no suspects have been arrested. Investigators also have not identified the second vehicle that sped away.

“The second person we haven’t heard anything about, but I’m sure someone knows someone who arrived home with a car that was damaged,” said Bonner.

Just 48 hours after Tiffany died, 70-year-old Wesley Jones II was killed riding a motorized scooter in a separate hit and run on 56th street.

So far this year IMPD has investigated at least nine fatal hit-and-run crashes including Tiffany’s and the numbers show the crime has been on the rise in recent years peaking at 20 deaths in 2021.

“People need to be held accountable. This is happening to frequently and lives have been changed. Nevaeh is here without her mom and they were extremely close,” said Bonner.

Because Tiffany did not have insurance, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to try and pay for funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-family-bury-my-auntie-properly

Anyone with information about this hit and run or any other unsolved case can still contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.