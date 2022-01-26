IMPD respond to critical shooting on Indy’s east side

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting Motor 8 Inn 38th and Shadeland

Scene of the shooting at a Motor Inn near 38th and Shadeland.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been critically wounded in a shooting on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. The address for the incident matches the address for a Motor 8 Inn located near the intersection of 38th and Shadeland.

Police confirmed one person was found by officers with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. The victim was listed as being in critical condition and transported to a hospital.

At this time, police have released no further information as the shooting investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News