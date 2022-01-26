IMPD respond to critical shooting on Indy’s east side

Scene of the shooting at a Motor Inn near 38th and Shadeland.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been critically wounded in a shooting on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. The address for the incident matches the address for a Motor 8 Inn located near the intersection of 38th and Shadeland.

Police confirmed one person was found by officers with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. The victim was listed as being in critical condition and transported to a hospital.

At this time, police have released no further information as the shooting investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.