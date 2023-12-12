INDIANAPOLIS — Breaking the cycle of violence by getting illegal guns off the streets is the goal of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

On Tuesday, local and federal leaders met in Indianapolis to highlight the success of that group over the last year.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 6, 2023, the ICGTF has seized 366 illegal firearms and arrested 264 people.

In mid-June, a series of police raids in central Indiana resulted in more than 100 firearms being seized, along with 19 people being charged for allegedly operating a multi-state drug ring.

More than 300,000 deadly fentanyl pills were also recovered during that bust.

According to court records, police believe Jaraughn Bertram and Deondre Perry led drug trafficking organizations in Central Indiana that trafficked significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona to Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie.

The case was made possible in part due to the work of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The task force’s goal, IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said, is to target repeat violent offenders.

“Why are these arrests important? Because no one becomes a target of this task force unless they or the weapon have been used at least twice in firearms incidents against our neighbors,” Bailey said. “These are violent individuals.”

Bailey said IMPD believes seizing illegal guns is partially responsible for a decline in total and criminal homicides compared to the last couple of years. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett agreed, but said more work lies ahead.

“While we welcome any decline, those stats can’t heal the families and neighborhoods victimized by criminals and illegal guns,” Mayor Hogsett said. “Our efforts must continue.”

Shootings and homicides involving juvenile victims have reached record levels this year, which has caused the task force to prioritize focusing on straw purchasers who may be providing guns to young people in 2024.

“Let’s make this very clear. If you go to a gun store and buy a firearm and provide it to someone who is prohibited, that’s illegal,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said. “That’s a federal crime and we’re going to do more to analyze that.”

According to a release by IMPD:

“ICGTF is a partnership between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Indiana State Police (ISP), Fishers Police Department, Carmel Police Department, Avon Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, Lawrence Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Attorney’s Office, Marion County Prosecutor Office (MCPO), Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, Marion County Probation and Community Corrections. It is comprised of officers, detectives, and analysts from several of the agencies.

IMPD began the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) in January 2019. This innovative model for analyzing gun evidence to identify serial shooters and disrupt the cycle of violence was initiated as part of Mayor Hogsett’s violence reduction strategy.

As a result of CGIC’s success, in July 2021, CGIC officially become a regional task force now known as the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The expansion was possible because of the support and funding by the Indiana Legislature, specifically Representative Greg Steuerwald, who initially sponsored House Bill 1558. The partnership allowed for a coordinated and uniform approach in processing, collecting, and analyzing gun evidence throughout Central Indiana.” – IMPD

From its inception in July 2021 through Dec. 6, the ICGTF has seized 885 illegal firearms and arrested 775 individuals.