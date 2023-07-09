INDIANAPOLIS — The murder of Monica Pirtle 5 years ago may be a cold case to Indianapolis homicide investigators, but the death still pushes a hot button for her mother Pamela Wooden.

“I really think that with my daughter’s case, I have not given up hope,” said Wooden. “I’m not going to give up. I’ve got faith. I’m still going to speak out about it, too, because we want closure. Her daughters deserve justice.”

Pirtle was the mother of three young girls and would have celebrated her 36th birthday with them the next day when she was shot to death in a car outside her home in the 4000 block of Crabtree Court on the city’s northeast side.

“A couple of neighbors said they heard arguments,” said Wooden. “Sounded like some guys arguing.”

Both Wood and homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department believe the wounded man in the car with Pirtle, the father of her youngest daughter, knows who was shooting him and why.

“To be honest, I really think it had something to do with him,” said Wooden. “Why won’t he come forward and tell the whole truth? He has told detectives bits and pieces, mentioned a person’s name, then changed his story again.”

Wooden said because the man in the car has proved to be such an unreliable witness, IMPD is ready to close the case out because it can’t file charges against its main suspect.

“I don’t want her case closed,” said Wooden. “I called once a week for updates and I don’t get no answer.”

IMPD homicide supervisors are in the process of changing the way they assign cold cases, Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

“Right now, detectives keep that for the duration that they’re in Homicide, so, if they’ve been in Homicide ten years, they may have a cold case that is ten years old,” said Adams. “We’re gonna change paths a little bit on that and we’re going to send cases that are three years and older will be a mandatory over to Unsolved so that detectives can get that off their slate after three years there’s nothing that’s come of that case, it’ll go over to Unsolved to see if there’s something that they may do. Now, at the two-year mark, the detective will have the opportunity to keep the case for example. If they say, ‘Hey, Chief, we’re close, I just need this DNA evidence to come in,’ they’ll have the ability to keep it one more year, but after that third year, there’ll be a mandatory transfer to Unsolved and it’ll be a process. There’ll be some seasoned detectives that will sit down in the interview process about what you’ve done, what you haven’t done, so we’re hoping to put that in place to take some of that load off the detectives.”

IMPD homicide detectives carry up to ten active cases, which is double the national average.

Wooden said she hopes a second set of eyes on a case will help resolve unsolved mysteries like her daughter’s killing.

“I think that would be a good idea and I think that if they really do a good review, it may just help,” she said. “I really think that they can move forward doing something just like that instead of just putting them in Cold Case and leaving them there and doing northing about it because they are not getting a phone call or nothing, it would help.

“You might find something. You never know.”

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana still has a $1,000 reward for anyone providing evidence that would lead to a conviction in the murder of Monica Pirtle on July 16, 2018.