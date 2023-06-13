INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after her 3-month-old child, who she left in the care of the infant’s 9-year-old brother, died of COVID-19 complications.

Madelissa Flores, a 27-year-old mother living in Indianapolis, was sentenced Tuesday in Marion County court to 10 years in prison with a 6-year suspended sentence. The sentence came after Flores pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Flores has already accrued 480 days of jail credit since her arrest on February 15, 2022.

The charges against Flores stemmed from the death of her 3-month-old child, who died Nov. 28, 2021, from complications with COVID-19 after being taken to Riley Children’s Hospital.

According to investigators, Flores left the infant in the care of her 9-year-old son at her residence while she left. The 9-year-old, investigators said, was also left in charge of a 7-year-old child as well.

When police obtained a search warrant and went inside Flores’ home, court documents show they “found the residence to be filthy and in disarray, there was no electricity in the home, there were no working lights or appliances in the home, the floor was littered with dirty diapers and trash, open and rotting food was left out, and there were multiple bottles of alcohol left in the open.”

Neighbors told police that Flores has left the children unattended in the home multiple times and that she would often return late only to leave again in the morning.

Investigators concluded that Flores leaving the infant unattended and the dirty conditions of her home contributed to the 3-month-old’s death. Additionally, police said Flores knew the infant had been sick for days but that “she wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.”

Following an autopsy of the infant, which concluded that the child died from COVID-19 complications, and an investigation by Indy police, Flores was arrested. Other charges originally filed against Flores, including dependent neglect resulting in death and endangering a dependent, were dismissed on Tuesday as a part of her plea deal.

