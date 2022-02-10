INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is asking for help after her daughter was shot to death at a motel on Indy’s east side. The unsolved death took place exactly two months ago.

Unlike many unsolved homicides, the victim’s family is convinced they know who’s responsible for the deadly shooting, but so far no arrests have been made.

On the night of Dec. 10 at the Budget 8 Inn near 21st and Shadeland, 31-year-old Michelle Rutledge was shot and died after being rushed to the hospital.

“I got her obituary on my dresser. I wake up looking at it. I go to bed looking at it. I miss her so much,” said Sherry Rutledge.

Family approved photo of Michelle Rutledge

Michelle’s mother Sherry believes her youngest daughter was killed following a dispute with a family member.

“They were beefing over a guy. The girl that killed my daughter was in the truck with the guy,” said Rutledge.

After the shooting Sherry claims the pair drove away from the motel.

Two months later, Sherry doesn’t understand why no one has ever been arrested or charged for the killing.

“I talked to the prosecutor’s office last night. They have no knowledge of my daughter’s case,” said Rutledge. “I’m very frustrated. That was my baby.”

For their part, police declined to release any new information about the suspect or the case.

Police reports show there were hundreds of police, fire and EMS calls to the Budget 8 last year for a variety of problems. In fact, Michelle’s death marked the second homicide at the motel last year.

In a separate case in mid-May, 22-year-old Marquise Lang was also shot to death at the Budget 8. His death was later cleared.

Michelle’s family encouraged witnesses in their case to come forward and help police arrest her daughter’s killer.

“I’m not letting this go as a cold case. That was my baby. I had three kids. Now I have two,” said Rutledge.

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information on the case can still contact either IMPD’s homicide office or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.