INDIANAPOLIS — Davie Jackson was thrilled to meet his son when the boy was born June 7th.

”It was one of the greatest joys of my life,” he said. “I felt like a proud father and I felt like I could make a difference in his life.”

Jackson’s dreams ran out of time as two-month-old Davie Junior was found dead on a couch inside an apartment in the 1100 block of East 16th Street this past weekend.

”They say he was smothered and he was laying in a bed with an older cousin,” said Jackson as he recalled how IMPD broke the news to him Saturday morning. ”There’s only one reason a chaplain comes to your house. Somebody’s dead.”

Police have initially ruled the infant’s death as “accidental…unknown causes.”

Jackson doesn’t believe it.

”This ain’t the first time one of her children has died.”

Alexandria Jones told FOX59 News she called 911 after discovering her baby wasn’t breathing and performed CPR.

The mother said she handed the child to a teenage cousin at 10 p.m. Friday to feed and put to bed so that she could lay down with her other children and she didn’t check on her son until seven hours later.

Jones insisted the baby’s death, “was not intentional,” and, “he was not in my custody.”

The 26-year-old mother of four remaining children already faces trial on three felonies related to the death of her one-year-old daughter Kalimah Hernandez in November of 2020.

Those charges include Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Investigators claim the toddler was severely burned by scalding water and showed signs of previous fractures.

Jones told police that the girl must have redirected a kitchen faucet during bathing and turned off the cold water knob on the sink.

”It was after we came from court when they read the charges off and they read the actual autopsy report that we knew that she had lied to us,” said Jackson, who confirmed Jones lived with him and his wife during her pregnancy with Davie Junior. “The autopsy said she was burned on 40% of her body, not 20%, and it was the lower half and not her arm. And then also had broken finger bones and broken arms and multiple contusions and bruises that were healing.”

Before his son’s birth, Jackson and his wife began custody proceedings.

”We did everything to try to prevent any of this from happening,” said Brittany Jackson. ”I talked to DCS and they said, ‘We don’t have a case against her so we’re not just going to take the baby.’”

Jackson said he pled his case to Jones’ criminal court judge who told him he didn’t have jurisdiction to remove the child from his mother’s care.

”Nobody took me seriously when I said I feared for my son’s life,” said Jackson. ”And I said, ‘What am I supposed to do? Wait for her to murder my son?’”

There is no evidence the child was murdered, but his death still leaves a hole in Jackson’s life.

”Just for every time I picked him up he looked me in the eye and smiled. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life and now that’s robbed from me.”

Jones told FOX59 News that Jackson was not allowed to visit his son for the two months he was alive because Jackson had a No Contact Order filed against Jones after her arrest for allegedly battering his 12-year-old daughter during a confrontation that Jones claimed was self-defense.

Jones remains free on court-ordered monitoring while her cases are pending.