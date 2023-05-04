INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis meth dealer will spend nearly 6 years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Sierra Goode to 70 months after Goode pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine. Another individual, 32-year-old Cody Stonehouse, pleaded guilty in the same case and was sentenced to 60 months in July 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration saw Stonehouse sell 40 grams of meth to someone on Oct. 9, 2020. Agents observed Stonehouse make a similar exchange the following the December and made the arrest. Stonehouse was in possession of methamphetamine at the time, investigators said.

Goode supplied the drugs for Stonehouse, investigators said. Police detained Goode during a later traffic stop; during the investigation, Goode admitted to supplying Stonehouse with drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a digital scale and $1,950.

The money, investigators said, came from Stonehouse, who’d given it to Goode in exchange for three ounces of methamphetamine.

The DEA and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.

Upon release from federal prison, Goode will be on supervised probation for 3 years, while Stonehouse will be on supervised probation for 2 years. Stonehouse was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.