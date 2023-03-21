MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three Indianapolis men found themselves behind bars on St. Patrick’s Day after a traffic stop for busted taillights led to a state trooper finding 103 grams of pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

Devin Jones, 22; Jadore Overton, 21; and Darius Watson, 24, were each arrested and face felony charges of dealing in a narcotic drug and possesion of a narcotic drug. Jones also is charged with possession of marijuana while Overton was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Kentucky.

According to the Indiana State Police, the men were pulled over at around 8:12 p.m. on Friday on U.S. 31 near State Road 16 in Miami County. State police said the traffic stop was initiated due to Jones’ Dodge Challenger not having working taillights.

The trooper who pulled Jones over reported smelling the odor of marijuana. A search of the Dodge uncovered thes suspected fentanyl along with a vape pen.