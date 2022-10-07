INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve less than seven years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child.

Previous reports stated that Carl Hensley was arrested in February 2021 after detectives were notified of a child with significate trauma at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ultimately ruled the cause of death of the infant as blunt force head injury and labeled the death as a homicide.

Hensley was originally hit with more serious charges including murder and neglect of dependent resulting in death. According to court documents, however, Hensley would end up pleading guilty in September to neglect of dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony.

As part of the plea deal, the other more serious charges against Hensley were dismissed.

Hensley was sentenced on Friday to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. However, as part of the plea deal, Hensley will not serve the entire sentence behind bars as he was given nine years executed in the DOC and two years on Community Corrections work release. Hensley also was credited with more than 800 days of jail time and good time credit.

Hensley’s final five years were suspended with 545 days to be served on probation.

Hensley was assigned to grief counseling and parenting classes while serving his time in DOC.