INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Walgreens pharmacy while armed and demanding Percocet and oxycodone from the pharmacist.

Tremond Blakey, 26, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in federal court. After his eight-year sentence, Blakey was ordered to spend three years on probation.

Court documents state that Blakey entered a Walgreens in the 4000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on July 1, 2022, and gave the pharmacy a note that read: “I am armed and Dangerous. Give me all Percocet, 10mg all oxy 30mg. No alarms.”

Blakey reportedly brandished a pistol after presenting to note to the pharmacy technician, documents reveal.

After handing over four bottles of oxycodone, the pharmacist called 911. A Lawrence police officer was posted in the vicinity and quickly responded to Walgreens, catching Blakey before he was even able to leave the store.

Police reported a loaded .45 caliber pistol was found on Blakey along with the stolen pill bottles.

“Armed criminals who terrorize our people must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “I am thankful for the quick reaction of the responding Lawrence Police Department officer in preventing the defendant from getting away with his crime and further endangering the public.”

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff of the Lawrence Police Department praised his officer’s quick response and gave thanks to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the conviction.

“Our streets are safer due to these ongoing efforts,” he said.