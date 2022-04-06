INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 58 years behind bars after being found guilty of murdering 22-year-old David Smith in December 2018.

Allen Chadwick Fender, 29, was found guilty after a three-day jury trial. He was sentenced on April 6.

According to previous reports, Smith was shot inside a home in the 3200 block of S. Oxford Street on Indy’s south side on Dec. 9, 2018. Smith was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Fender shot Smith in the chest with a handgun before being spotted fleeing the residence in a maroon Hyundai Elantra. Witnesses who spotted the fleeing car were able to jot down the license plate number which ended up identifying Fender as the suspect in the murder.

“This senseless murder was solved by community members taking action, further illustrating just how impactful witness cooperation can be to violent crime investigations and ensuring justice for victims,” Prosecutor Mears said after the verdict.

“It is my hope that we can all find the courage to stand up for our neighbors, as was done for Mr. Smith.”