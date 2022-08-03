INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a two-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Tremain Prevot, 39, was arrested in June of 2020 after he was seen carrying a handgun and AR-15-style rifle near 25th Street and Post Road. The AR-15-style rifle was stolen according to federal prosecutors.

At the time, Prevot had four prior felony convictions, including a conviction for carrying a handgun without a license. He admitted to the responding officers that he knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

After Prevot’s stint in federal prison ends, U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ordered that Prevot be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following his release.