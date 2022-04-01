INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty on charges relating to an incident where he struck a woman in the head with a gun while she had a baby in her arms.

Darrell Durham was convicted by a jury on March 9 of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child and pointing a firearm at another.

He was sentenced on Friday to nine years in prison.

According to authorities, Durham was found guilty of beating a woman whom he had been in a romantic relationship with and who he shared a two-month-old daughter with. On May 21, 2021, Durham is said to have dragged the woman out of her vehicle and punched her in the face.

Documents state the victim then ran to a nearby business for help but had to return to her vehicle to get her daughter, who was in a car seat. Durham reportedly struck the woman in the head with a gun while their young daughter was held in her arms.

A witness told police Durham also was seen pointing a gun at her and she was knocking on a neighbor’s door, according to the documents.

In addition to this sentencing, Durham has been consecutively sentenced to four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for a prior conviction.

A booking photo of Durham was not available at the time of this report.