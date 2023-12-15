INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife in 2021.

Gabriel Galvez Roblero was sentenced to 65 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. He killed his wife Karen Hernandez in January 2021.

A four-day jury trial was held in October.

Court documents explained on Jan. 30, 2021, Indianapolis metro police were called to a home on the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane for a welfare check.

Dispatch said, Roblero had called his ex-wife and told her that he just killed Hernandez.

In the call to his ex-wife, Roblero stated that he was on the run and intended to harm himself. After Roblero continued to disregard instructions to pull over, his ex-wife dialed 9-1-1.

When IMPD arrived at the home, officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives discovered seven fired cartridge casings.

Previous reports showed Roblero was later located and taken into custody by Arkansas State Police. In his vehicle, authorities found a gun matching the fired cases from the scene.

Subsequent forensic testing on recovered evidence also identified Roblero’s blood at the Mimosa Lane crime scene and DNA on the firearm recovered.

The Marion County prosecutor released a statement on the sentencing:

“A mother’s life was taken due to the defendant’s horrendous actions. Ms. Hernandez was a victim of intimate partner violence, and my hope is that if there is any good to come from this devastating incident, it is a heightened awareness of domestic violence and the signs of an abusive relationship,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “Our thoughts remain with Ms. Hernandez’s loved ones as they navigate this tragedy.”