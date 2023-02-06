INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he killed a man during a 2020 armed robbery spree, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

According to documents and evidence presented in court, Angel Montano and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies in the Indianapolis area between July 19 and July 28 of 2020; one of which resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

The D.O.J. said Montano used online marketplaces like OfferUp and LetGo to lure in victims to buy a cellphone that he had listed for sale.

During the first three robberies, Montano and his co-conspirators arranged to sell an iPhone for $800 at the Pepper Mill apartment complex on the northeast side. When the victims arrived, Montano and others brandished firearms and demanded money, said the D.O.J.

Authorities described one incident in which a victim drove to the apartment complex with her two children — ages 13 and 8 — to purchase the phone. When she arrived, Montano approached her vehicle, reached inside, placed the muzzle of his firearm against her thigh and demanded “everything.” The woman gave Montano her iPhone, as well as the iPhone and Apple Air Pods that belonged to one of her children.

The final robbery turned deadly. The victim met Montano at a different Indianapolis residence, but he was spooked by three masked men who approached his vehicle. The victim said he would pay for the phone through PayPal and offered to drive to the nearest Walmart to buy a PayPal card to complete the transaction. However, he did not return.

Later that evening, the victim decided to get cash and complete the purchase with Montano but asked his brother to join him because he feared for his safety. When the two arrived at the transaction location, Montano blocked their vehicle with his truck to prevent them from leaving. Montano then tapped his firearm muzzle on the window of their vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking both victims and killing the brother, said the D.O.J. The surviving brother suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He required surgery and spent several days in the hospital.

“The defendant’s crime spree demonstrated his utter disregard for human life. His choice to engage in senseless violence took an innocent man from his loving family forever,” said attorney Zachary A. Myers. “A sentence of four decades in federal prison will protect the public from this murderous criminal and brings some measure of justice to the victims.”