INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 33-year-old Zachariah Brownie was sentenced to 46 months, or more than 3.5 years, in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge. This comes after Brownie was found with a firearm by police after he was on probation for two separate felonies.

After the prison sentence, Brownie will serve three years of probation, according to the release.

On Nov. 21, 2022, officers attempted to pull over Brownie and officials said that instead of stopping, Brownie fled in the vehicle. The release said officers pursued Brownie and attempted a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver.

This maneuver caused Brownie’s vehicle to spin around, but the release said Brownie continued to drive away from police. As the chase continued, officers saw Brownie throw a handgun out the window of his car. The handgun was later recovered by law enforcement.

After an additional PIT maneuver, officials said Brownie’s car came to a stop and he was arrested. The release said that investigators found drugs in the car, a loaded Glock 9mm magazine as well as boxes of ammunition.

“Abusers with guns use them to exert power and control over their victims. This defendant’s lengthy and troubling history of extremely violent domestic abuse makes him an extreme danger to his partners, family, and the entire community,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “Domestic disturbance calls can be incredibly dangerous for law enforcement as well as victims, especially when abusers are armed. That is why our office is committed to working alongside FBI and IMPD to hold these high-risk offenders accountable in federal court and ensure they are unable to cause more trauma to our families, friends, and neighbors.”