INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Nathan Robinson, age 31, will serve time for distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents state that on Jan. 12 of 2022, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were attempting to find and arrest Robinson on an outstanding warrant. Police knew that Robinson was selling methamphetamine in Indianapolis, the D.O.J. noted.

Officers stopped Robinson as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle from an address on Redfern Drive in Indianapolis. Robinson consented to a search of his vehicle, and police found 71 grams of cocaine, marijuana, two digital scales, plastic baggies, a loaded 9mm Double Tap Defense pistol that had been reported stolen, and over $124,000, the DO.J. said.

Robinson admitted the drugs, the gun and the money belonged to him, per authorities.

The D.O.J added that Robinson is prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law due to his prior felony convictions in Marion County that include theft, unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.