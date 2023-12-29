INDIANAPOLIS — A 37-year-old Indianapolis man will serve three decades in prison after pleading guilty to raping a toddler and recording the act on his phone.

Devon Shane Mitchell was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

Court documents reveal that in February police began investigating Mitchell for unrelated criminal activity. During this investigation, police officers uncovered videos on Mitchell’s phone that showed him raping a child under the age of 4.

Mitchell was arrested in April. FBI agents searched his phone and uncovered more than 800 images and videos of other sexual abuse to children that Mitchell had collected online.

“Our hearts break for the violence and trauma the defendant inflicted on such a young and vulnerable child. We are deeply committed to finding the offenders who sexually exploit our children and ensuring that they are taken out of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers.

As part of his sentence, Mitchell was ordered to serve 20 years on probation after his prison term and was ordered to pay $10,000 to the victim.

A booking photo of Devon Shane Mitchell was not made available.