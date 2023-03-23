INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was released from custody after shooting another man to death outside a home on the city’s near northeast side.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Keith Brown was shot multiple times at a home near 25th and Rural Street. The 54-year-old died after being taken to the hospital.

Minutes later, with our cameras rolling, the suspected shooter returned to the scene and surrendered to police. While that man was being handcuffed, those who knew the gunman insisted he acted in self-defense.

“Detectives spoke with that individual and other witnesses. After consultation with the prosecutor’s office, the person thought to be responsible was released pending further investigation,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

While police didn’t explain exactly what led to the shooting, court records show a protective order was filed against Brown just three weeks ago asking him to stay away from the property.

In late February, the woman who lives at the home on Rural filed a petition for a protective order claiming Brown had stalked her home and broke into her house and car when she was at work. Court records show that protective order was denied by the court on Tuesday, the day before the homicide.

So far, 11 of the 50 homicides this year have been deemed non-criminal, IMPD said. That is a huge increase compared to the last two years. In 2022, there were only 14 non-criminal homicides for the entire year. In 2021, there were 20 non-criminal homicides.

“It is certainly more than we’ve seen in the past, but there’s no specific pattern as to why these have occurred,” said Foley.

While the suspect in the shooting wasn’t arrested, police reports show the woman who lives at the home was arrested on drug-related charges.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to decide if charges will be filed against the shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.