INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a history of firing indiscriminately into crowds with a firearm has been sentenced to 147 months in federal prison. He also committed a drive-by shooting of an Indy mosque in May of 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jonathan Warren, 22, was sentenced after pleading guilty to transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, from May through August of 2020 Warren was accused of sending multiple threats to a victim whom he attempted to kill on at least two occasions. Authorities state that on each of Warren’s attempts he fired indiscriminately into crowded areas and risked a greater loss of life than his intended target.

On May 24, Warren reportedly fired into the victim’s house and then, later in the same evening, committed a drive-by shooting into the Masjid E Noor mosque on Lafayette Road. Multiple worshippers were at the mosque when Warren committed the drive-by shooting due to it being Eid al-Fitr, or the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.”

Two bullets tore into the mosque and nearly hit one of the worshippers inside following a sunset prayer, previous reports describe. Surveillance footage captured images of a red car speeding past the mosque during the shooting.

On June 9, Warren fired multiple shots across the parking lot of the Pangea Apartments on W. 34th Street, the DOJ said. His reckless firing caused multiple bystanders to flee in terror once more.

The DOJ stated that the FBI and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Program were able to reconstruct Warren’s shootings through the examination of shell casings collect from the scene. These reconstructions led investigators to identify Warren as the suspect and led to his arrest.

After serving more than 12 years in federal prison, Warren will be required to serve probation for five years following his release.

A booking photo of Warren was not available.