INDIANAPOLIS – A federal judge sentenced an Indianapolis man previously convicted of armed robbery to 20 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Marvin Love, 38, learned his sentence this week. According to federal prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during and in relation to trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.

In January 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers stopped Love, who had “distribution quantities” of meth and cocaine in his vehicle. He also had a gun in his floorboard.

Love was prohibited from having a firearm due to multiple prior felony convictions, including a pair of armed robberies in Marion County. In one of the cases, Love shot a victim twice to steal $10. Love also had a prior federal felony conviction for illegal possession of a firearm.

Love had been released from prison in late October 2019—a little more than two months before police stopped him in January 2020.

In addition to spending 20 years in federal prison, Love will be on three years of supervised release once he gets out, federal prosecutors said.