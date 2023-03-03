INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve 16 years in federal prison on a gun charge after shooting his wife in the arm during an altercation in November 2020.
Michael Ryan Mack, 41, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mack is considered an armed career criminal and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Mack was previously convicted of armed robbery, dealing a controlled substance and has three burglary convictions.
Court documents detail that officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a residence on Nov. 13, 2020, on report of a person shot. Police said Mack and his wife had been in an altercation which ended with Mack shooting her in the right arm.
Police reported finding a 9mm handgun with a spent shell casing still inside the barrel. The gun had 11 live rounds in the magazine, according to police.
Mack was located later that same day at a Greenwood hotel and was taken into custody. Police said another 9mm handgun was found in his hotel room.