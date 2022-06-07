INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who tried to flee from police on his motorcycle has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and has been sentenced to 144 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, Troy Fulmer, 32, was stopped by officers from the Speedway Police Department on June 18, 2021. Fulmer was riding his motorcycle and attempted to flee but ended up crashing. After a short foot pursuit, Fulmer was captured by officers and found to have two handguns and 110 grams of methamphetamine on him.

As part of Fulmer’s sentencing, he will serve probation for five years following his release from federal prison.