INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day trial, an Indianapolis man has been found guilty of multiple felony counts of child molestation.

Jack Yette, 26, faces between 20 to 40 years in prison for his Level 1 felony conviction and between two to 12 years in prison on his Felony 4 felony convictions.

According to court documents, Yette was accused of molesting a teenage girl in December 2019.

The girl eventually told her mother in August 2020 about Yette’s actions after first confiding to a friend about the abuse. The girl’s mother then reported Yette to police.

According to people who knew Yette during the time of the accusations, Yette would frequently make comments about his lack of a sex life and would comment on younger women’s bodies.