INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of orchestrating a deadly robbery that claimed an 18-year-old’s life in March 2019. The man told police his victim had been both friend and coworker.

Ron-Ricco Duncan was convicted of felony murder and attempted armed robbery on Tuesday, found guilty as charged after a four-day court trial. Duncan will be sentenced on May 19 and faces between 45 and 65 years in prison on his murder charge alone.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Gerald Beamon was discovered inside a vacant apartment in the 3200 block of N. Ruckle Street two days after his family reported him missing in March 2019. Beamon was found face down with multiple shell casings around his body.

Family said Beamon had last been seen with Duncan walking towards the vacant apartment. Duncan reportedly had an unloaded handgun with him and was intending to sell it, according to previous reports. Within 30 minutes, witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

At first, Beamon didn’t answer his phone, court documents revealed, but a text did end up being sent from his phone afterward which indicated that he was okay. But he was later found dead after never returning home.

Investigation revealed that Duncan had communicated with Beamon through social media leading up to the fatal robbery. Court documents state the police also found Instagram messages where Duncan spoke of the murder saying, “It’s handled.” Another message said, “I keep thinking about it… he was cryin.'”

In interviews with police, Duncan told investigators he had been friends with Beamon since high school and that they had even been coworkers at a restaurant. Police said Duncan told several inconsistencies regarding the circumstances of Beamon’s death but did inform investigators that he had helped set up a robbery that involved Beamon.

Beamon’s family held a vigil in honor of the 18-year-old’s life in the month after his murder. Candles, balloons, teddy bears and notes of love had adorned the steps outside the vacant apartment where he had been shot to death.

“Our hearts are torn,” the victim’s grandmother, Debra Beamon, had said. “He was my grandson and he was very loved.”