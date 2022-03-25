INDIANAPOLIS– After spending several days in the hospital, an Indianapolis man died this week following a hit-and-run on the southeast side.

The fatal crash on Troy Avenue marked the first of five deadly accidents within the Indianapolis metro area on Friday.

Picture of Chris Seiler

The 45-year-old victim was walking along Troy Avenue not far from his home when he was hit by a driver who refused to stop. That victim, Chris Seiler, passed away after four days in intensive care.

“It’s been overwhelming and it’s just a tragedy. He died too soon,” said Stephanie Seiler.

Stephanie remembers her husband as a loving father and a car enthusiast.

“He loved his low riders. He loved his friends his family. He had a heart of gold and he’s going to be terribly missed,” said Seiler.

In Chris’s case, detectives located the suspect’s damaged Toyota SUV in a nearby neighborhood. Police confirm that suspect has been identified and the case was sent to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

Less than seven hours after Chris was hit, police were called to East 21st Street where a 7-year-old boy was killed near his bus stop.

Picture of Sevion Sanford

Police believe two cars struck Sevion Sanford. The first driver, in a light-colored sedan, sped away and has still not been caught.

An hour later a woman was hit and killed near the 7100 block of Troy Avenue. Police found the Chevy Cruze that killed 59-year-old Carol Miller, but no arrests have yet been made in that case.

Picture of Carol Miller

“To any and all drivers, besides being careful and driving safe, stop and do the right thing,” said Seiler.

Stephanie just wonders how many of the three deaths could have been prevented if the drivers had obeyed the law and stopped to help.

“You know everybody takes responsibility. If you’re going to drive, that’s part of your responsibility to stop and do the right thing,” said Seiler.

As always anyone with information about any of the three hit-and-runs is still asked to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.