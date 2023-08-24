INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was recently convicted after he was involved in a July 2022 shooting in Broad Ripple.

According to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Damien Kimbrough was convicted of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor in relation to the July 2022 shooting.

According to previous reports, four people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue on July 31.

The release said that at the time, officers observed Kimbrough standing in the street with a firearm in his hand and pointing it at others. As officers approached him, they gave “verbal commands to drop the weapon” and Kimbrough was apprehended after a brief chase. Officials said the gun was recovered after being thrown into bushes during the chase.

“We will continue to be proactive in prosecuting gun crimes throughout our city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release. “This verdict represents our collective commitment to holding dangerous individuals accountable for threatening the safety of those in our community.”

According to the release, Kimbrough is being held without bond before his sentencing hearing at 11 a.m. on Sept. 8.