Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JOHNSON COUNTY — An Indianapolis man has been charged with a sex crime after inappropriately touching a 14-year-old, prosecutors say.

A woman went to the Franklin Police Department July 17 to report that her teenager was molested at a hotel in Franklin.

The man has been identified as Cayden Isaiah Johnes, 19, of Indianapolis.

The teen underwent a medical exam at an Indy hospital and told doctors that Johnes touched them inappropriately, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen also told police that they had been in their mother’s hotel room with Johnes, where he was also staying, and allegedly began flirting with Johnes. Johnes allegedly flirted back, began touching her inappropriately, and kissing her, the affidavit says.

According to the teen, another incident occurred in a car in a parking lot while they were listening to music. The teen said Johnes began touching them and they said no.

Johnes covered the teen’s mouth and continued to touch them anyway, and later stopped after the teen pulled his hand away.

Police attempted to located Johnes who had been arrested on a Shelby County warrant. Police were unable to locate him until August and then were able to schedule an interview with him in his home in Indianapolis on August 24.

When he spoke with police, Johnes said that he was being accused of rape when he wasn’t guilty. He said that the teen had a crush on him and denied that the two had any contact at first, according to the affidavit.

Later, Johnes allegedly told police that the two kissed and eventually admitted to the teen sending him a nude photo via Snapchat that he had kept. He allegedly did not send one in return.

Johnes blamed the teen for what happened and that he told the teen no. He alleged that the teen “begged” him to touch them. Later, per the affidavit, he told police that he felt horrible after it was over and said that it was wrong.

When officers asked him what he could have done to prevent the situation, Johnes allegedly said that he tried and that, other than leaving, he doesn’t know what he could have done.

Detectives remarked in the affidavit that Johnes did not appear remorseful and only became upset after finding out he was going to jail.

While being arrested, Johnes was verbally abusive and combative. At one point, he intentionally struck his head on a wall.

After arrested, Johnes became confrontational and indicated to fight. Detectives asked for IMPD to assist in the arrest.

He was taken to the Johnson County Jail where he remains. His bond is set at $6,600. He has been charged with sexual misconduct, a Level 5 Felony.