INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man involved in a deadly crash in June is accused of being high while behind the wheel.

On Saturday, 22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.

His charges stem from a crash that killed 31-year-old Joseph Evan Dely, of Muncie.

Family-provided photo of Joseph Evan Dely

At about 3:45 a.m. on June 17, authorities were called to I-465 southbound near mile marker 49 — just south of the I-74 interchange — in response to the crash.

Court documents state that a trooper with Indiana State Police arrived to find a brown Jeep Wrangler facing northbound with “heavy damage to the vehicle as a whole.” The sole occupant of the Jeep, Dely, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four lanes over, resting on the concrete median barrier wall in the left shoulder of I-465, the trooper found a black Chevrolet Malibu that was also facing northbound. The sole occupant, Carter, was taken to Community East Hospital with an apparent head injury, per court records.

Court documents show Carter told police that as he was driving, he dropped his cellphone that he was using for directions to get home. Carter said he reached down to the floorboard to pick up the phone, and when he looked up, he saw the Jeep in front of him. Carter stated that he swerved in an attempted to avoid the Jeep, but the front passenger side of his vehicle struck the rear of the Jeep, court documents state.

A witness who called 911 told a trooper he saw the Chevrolet Malibu hit the back of the Jeep and the Jeep “fly over” onto the exit ramp lane, per documents. Investigators believe the Jeep flipped several times.

The Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team determined that at the time of the crash, the Chevrolet was traveling at 89 miles per hour, and the Jeep was traveling at 61. The speed limit at this location is 55 miles per hour.

A trooper claims to have smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the Chevrolet after the crash. During a search of the car, another trooper found “a baggie with plant-like material” believed to be marijuana inside the driver’s-side door, court documents state. Police tested Carter’s blood, which had a positive finding for “Delta-9 Carboxy THC” and “Delta-9 THC,” records show. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main chemical in marijuana responsible for giving users a high.

Documents say Carter was on parole for a previous charge at the time of the crash. Records show Carter was charged with armed robbery in 2017. An arrest warrant for Carter was issued in June due to the circumstances of the crash. As of Tuesday afternoon, Carter was in custody at the Putnamville Correctional Facility for parole violation.