Indy man arrested in deadly hit-and-run on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old Indianapolis man accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on I-70 back in July.

On July 13 of 2021, 23-year-old Taylor Fletcher, of Plainfield, was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-70 near Harding Street on the city’s near southwest side. Police said the driver left the scene.

Indiana State Police investigated the crash and determined Antonio Baker was the driver.

Baker is facing the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15.