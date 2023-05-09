CARMEL, Ind. — A 63-year-old Indianapolis man is under arrest after robbing a bank in Carmel on Monday.

Marty McConnell was tracked to an address in Indianapolis where he was taken into custody by Carmel detectives on Monday evening. He faces one count of felony robbery.

According to the Carmel Police Department, McConnell walked into the Teachers Credit Union located at 635 E. Carmel Drive at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Monday and presented the teller with a note demanding cash.

Investigators were able to track McConnell to an Indianapolis address where he was located and arrested, Carmel police said.

No additional information was provided.