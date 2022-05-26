FISHERS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is accused of robbing people at gunpoint outside a go-kart track in Fishers last December.

Thomas Wilson, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery, a Level 3 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony and misdemeanor charges of theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

Booking photo of Thomas Wilson

According to the Fishers Police Department, the robbery occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, outside of K-1 Speed in Fishers. The victims told police they were exiting the indoor go-kart racing track when a man in a ski mask approached them, produced a gun, and demanded their money while holding them at gunpoint.

The victims told investigators after complying with the robber’s demands the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

A six-month investigation led investigators to identify Wilson as the suspect in the robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday at a residence in Whitestown. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.