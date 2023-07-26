INDIANAPOLIS — From a hit-and-run to robbery and carjacking, an Indianapolis man is in jail accused of committing a series of violent crimes over the weekend.

According to court records, the crime spree started at the intersection of Raymond and Emerson. The suspect allegedly ran over a man and then sped away north on Emerson where police believe he committed more crimes just minutes later.

Sitting at a red light on Emerson Avenue, Taylor Filkins was run over from behind Sunday afternoon.

“You know I was waiting for the light to turn green, listening to music and all of a sudden I’m flying through the air,” said Filkins.

Taylor was riding a motorized electric unicycle when he was thrown several feet into the intersection.

“A bunch of people got out to help me and as soon they out to help, this dude took off and disappeared,” said Filkins.

Police believe the hit-and-run driver ditched the car involved in the crash a half mile north of that crime and then robbed a Marathon gas station on Southeastern.

After the robbery, the suspect allegedly carjacked another victim in the parking lot.

The initial affidavit claims Antonio Cooper stole a Cadillac with a female passenger still inside. That victim eventually jumped out the car window to escape from Cooper, who did have a criminal history even before the weekend crime spree.

“I guess I’m not surprised I got hit by that guy. It seems he had a bit of a record and didn’t care about other people you know,” said Filkins.

Booking photo for Antonio Cooper

Just a half hour after the carjacking, the stolen Cadillac was spotted on license plate readers near 30th and Franklin. Police responded to the area and arrested Cooper for a variety of crimes.

“LPRs are a great tool in finding stolen cars,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

IMPD insists technology, especially license plate readers, are helping solve crimes faster than ever.

“These are tools we are using to fight crime,” said Cook.“ There are cameras everywhere, so think about that.”

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during the robbery or carjacking at the Marathon and Taylor was wearing full body armor and a neck brace that may have saved his life.

“I couldn’t be happier I was wearing all my gear. I got to go home and see my family that day,” said Filkins.

Prosecutors were given a 72-hour continuance to file formal charges. The suspect is being held on a $60,000 bond and is due in court for an initial hearing on Friday.

When police found Cooper, he had a passenger in the car named Ronnie Morris. Morris was also arrested because he had an active warrant for his arrest from an unrelated burglary case.