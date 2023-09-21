SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was charged with drugs and weapons-related charges after leading Speedway police on a nearly 20 mile chase in west Indianapolis earlier this month where vehicles reached speeds of more than 100mph.

According to court documents, filed on Monday in Marion County, 20-year-old Jaylin White was charged with one count of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, and one count of possession of a machine gun, a Level 5 felony, in relation to the chase that occurred on Sept. 17. White was also charged with three additional misdemeanors.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, an officer from the Speedway Police Department learned of a Ford Escape that was reported stolen traveling eastbound on Crawfordsville Road. After the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the Escape accelerated, which began a chase in west Indianapolis.

Officers conducted a chase with the Escape through the west side of Indianapolis for around 17 miles that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. The documents said the Escape disregarded multiple red lights and stop signs. Officials said near the intersection of W 38th Street and N High School Road, the chase caused an accident to occur.

On Moller Road, three men in the vehicle ran from the Escape and officers ran after them. The documents said one of the men seemed to be carrying a weapon. One of the men, later identified as White, was taken into custody at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Moller Road. When police searched the Escape, they located multiple weapons, ammunition and magazines, as well as cash, pills and suspected marijuana.

According to court documents, a final pretrial hearing for White is scheduled for Nov. 23 and a jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Marion County.