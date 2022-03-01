INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase that spanned multiple counties, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, a state trooper on I-65 in Lake County said he noticed the driver of a white 2020 Toyota Camry commit several different traffic violations. When he tried to pull the car over near the 241 mile marker, the driver refused to stop and continued southbound, said ISP.

State police said the driver of the Camry — later identified as 31-year-old Jarrett Astin Rivera — continued southbound at speeds that ranged from about 60 mph to 80 mph. Throughout the chase, police laid out stop sticks five different times. Despite hitting the stop sticks on three occasions and losing a rear tire, Rivera continued southwest.

ISP said Rivera ran off the road at the 198 mile marker and continued driving into a field for a few hundred yards before Jasper County deputies were able to arrest him without further incident.

Rivera — who had two active warrants in Marion County — was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a legend or prescription drug, police said. ISP added that officers believe he destroyed narcotics prior to being taken into custody.

Rivera was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces the following charges:

Charges:

Resisting law enforcement (prior conviction) — level-5 felony

Resisting law enforcement — level-6 felony

Possession of a legend drug — level-6 felony

Obstruction of justice — level-6 felony

Possession of marijuana (prior conviction) — a-misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia — c-misdemeanor

Reckless driving — c-misdemeanor

Warrants:

Dealing in cocaine — level-2 felony

Resisting law enforcement — level-6 felony