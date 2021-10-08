Indy leaders to discuss violent crime-fighting technology upgrades

Crime in Indianapolis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, police chief Randal Taylor and other city leaders are set to provide an update on technology upgrades to combat violent crime.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the upgrades include license plate readers, neighborhood public safety cameras and a new gunfire detection pilot.

This technology was made available by the City-County Council’s passage of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Indianapolis marked a grim milestone this past weekend when the city surpassed 200 homicides for 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News