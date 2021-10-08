Indy leaders to discuss violent crime-fighting technology upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, police chief Randal Taylor and other city leaders are set to provide an update on technology upgrades to combat violent crime.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the upgrades include license plate readers, neighborhood public safety cameras and a new gunfire detection pilot.

This technology was made available by the City-County Council’s passage of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Indianapolis marked a grim milestone this past weekend when the city surpassed 200 homicides for 2021.