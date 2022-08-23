INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, Hoskins and his wife had been arguing when Hoskins threatened, physically assaulted and pointed a gun at her. Police arrested Hoskins after finding the gun.

Hoskins is prohibited by law from having firearms due to previous felony convictions, federal prosecutors said. They include convictions in Marion County for forgery and theft in 2012, escape and burglary in 2016 and synthetic identity deception in 2018.

Hoskins, who made his initial appearance in federal court this week, faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

The Department of Justice said the case was brought as part of the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence). It’s named in honor of IMPD Officer Breann Leath, who died in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call in April 2020.

The initiative is a partnership that includes the ATF, IMPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. It aims to reduce domestic violent in Indianapolis and Marion County.