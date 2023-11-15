INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is asking for the public’s help to catch a killer after a man was shot to death this week at an apartment complex on the city’s far east side.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Brookview Apartments near 10th Street and Mitthoefer Road and found a man shot on Greenbrook Trail.

27-year-old Trevon Smith died after being rushed to the hospital, IMPD said.

“It’s hurtful. It’s very hurtful,” said Armelda Thomas, the victim’s grandma. “I can’t sleep because that was my first grandson and we loved him so much.”

Thomas said her grandson leaves behind a young daughter who is already wondering where her father went.

“What can we tell her? What can we say? She knows something is wrong,” Thomas said. “That’s really sad because not only do we hurt, but we hurt for her.”

Smith lived in the apartment complex and was killed just a short distance away from his home, but his family doesn’t know who took his life or why.

“We don’t know what happened, but we definitely want answers,” said Thomas.

Police on scene Tuesday morning shared the family’s frustration, but officers did not have any suspect information to release.

“I think the community is tired of seeing a string of gun violence throughout our community,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

Thomas said the death was not justified.

“You can’t just walk around here killing someone just because,” she said. “It’s just not right.”

Smith’s death marks the 196th homicide of the year in Indianapolis. As the city prepares to pass 200 total homicides for the fourth year in a row, his family is tired of the senseless violence.

“People are hurting and we need justice and answers,” Thomas said. “This cannot continue.”

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Morgan at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov

Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.