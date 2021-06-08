Indy family looks for answers after 2 men killed at same apartment complex 9 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis families are looking for justice following a pair of homicides at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

The killings took place at Beechwood Gardens near 30th and Arlington.

Just before noon on Monday, someone started shooting along Priscilla Avenue, killing 22-year-old Tre’Ron Lee Pippins-Austin.

“It hit a lot of emotions all over again,” said Yolanda Edwards.

The deadly shooting Monday took place nine months after another man was murdered in the same apartment complex.

Yolanda doesn’t know Tre’Ron, but the death hit home because her nephew, 33-year-old John Davis Jr., was shot to death just a few feet away on the same street last year.

Family provided photo of John Davis Jr.

“Yesterday made me think of September 1st, 2020 all over again,” said Edwards.

Aside from location, the two cases aren’t connected, but both remain unsolved.

No one has ever been arrested for the late-night killing last year, and no motive was ever given for Davis’ death.

“We don’t know what happened September 1st, 2020 with my nephew. All we know is someone killed him,” said Edwards.

“My son died about nothing,” said Davis’ mother, Stephanie Parham.

Davis’s mother says her son left behind a teenage son of his own.

“You know he has to live the rest of his life knowing that someone took his dad’s life,” said Edwards.

“I hurt every day, and I just hope people start talking,” said Parham.

Davis’ family urges the entire community to step up and help police solve all the city’s unsolved murders, including the two on Priscilla.

“No one is talking, and that’s what bothers me the most, because the only way this stops is if we talk,” said Edwards. “Families are hurt, and I’m one of them.”

In addition to the 22-year-old killed Monday, another man was found wounded at an adjacent middle school.

No kids were in school at the time, and police don’t think any shots were fired on school grounds.