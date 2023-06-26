INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis drug dealer caught with his hands shoved down the toilet will serve 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing meth and fentanyl.

Antwann Tigner, 34, was arrested on April 29, 2021, after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation led officers to Tigner’s home.

IMPD reported that Tigner fled inside when officers came to the home to execute a search warrant. He was caught in a bathroom with his hands in the toilet attempting to flush baggies of meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

Police reported ultimately finding nearly 230 grams of meth in the house along with 49 grams of fentanyl and 37 grams of cocaine. Investigators also uncovered around $50,000 in drug proceeds and a stolen, loaded firearm in an upstairs bathroom in addition to a .38 special revolver found elsewhere in the home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reminds citizens that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal and a single kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Current estimates are that six out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets contain a potentially fatal dose.

“Drug dealers do not care about the well-being of people who use controlled substances. They will lace their drugs with poisonous levels of dangerous substances to make more money at the expense of human life,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.

“It is our responsibility as federal law enforcement officials to attack the drug overdose epidemic head-on by identifying and prosecuting those who are funneling this poison into our communities. Our office will continue to work alongside ATF and IMPD to do just that,” he added.

As part of his sentence, Tigner will have to serve four years on probation after his prison term.