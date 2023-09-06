INDIANAPOLIS — A set of Indianapolis brothers have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and carrying a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.

DeJuan Breedlove, 23, of Indianapolis was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2023 to more than six years in federal prison. While his older brother, 34-year-old Desmond Breedlove of Indianapolis, was sentenced in August to more than seven years in prison for heroin trafficking and carrying a firearm. Desmond was sentenced to additional two years for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

“The serious federal prison sentences imposed here show that those who deal deadly drugs armed with deadly weapons will be held accountable for the damage they do to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers.

On May 29, 2021 the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was patrolling the area of E. 38th St. in Indianapolis when DeJuan and Desmond were seen conducting a drug deal, according to court documents. Officers also witnessed handguns protruding out of each of the man’s pants pockets. Seeing the men drive off, the officer would then stop the men for a traffic violation.

Desmond, who was driving the car, admitted to the officer that he did not have a valid driver’s license. During a search of the vehicle, officers located two 9-millimeter handguns in the glovebox, three additional magazines loaded with 9-millimeter ammunition, a .380 caliber magazine and a 30-round extended magazine, as well as two small baggies containing 21.27 grams of heroin along with a digital scale.

“Our families continue to suffer far too many tragedies stemming from substance abuse and gun violence. Everyone deserves a neighborhood that is safe and free from armed drug dealers like these defendants,” said Myers.